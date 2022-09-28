If you’ve ever watched a medical drama on TV, you may have noticed those bags of normal saline, which most people simply know as IV therapy or IV fluid. On those medical dramas, they’re only pretending to drip fluids into a patient’s arm. But in real life, there’s a lot of good that can be done through what is also called IV Hydration therapy involving intravenous vitamins, minerals, amino acids and other nutrients. I recently stopped by Live Hydration Spa in Sioux Falls, to see how it works and how it can help.

Behind the scenes with Brittany and Kara at Live Hydration Spa

As fully qualified medical professionals, every member of the Live Hydration Spa team is there to offer you the best possible treatment options, so you can achieve the optimal level of health and wellness you desire. Preventative health care has made huge strides over the past 5 to 10 years and IV therapy is the next step in preventing and alleviating unwanted symptoms to a variety of illnesses. In Sioux Falls, you will find them at 5011 South Louise Avenue. You can book your treatment by phone at 605-988-6773 or online at livehydrationspa.com.