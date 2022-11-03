There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book in a cozy house. Well, unless you’re a movie buff. Librarian with Siouxland Libraries, Beth Berg, stopped by to share we can combine the two to be able to read the book and then watch the movie to get a whole experience out of the story.

Upcoming Book to Movie/TV adaptations:



• Daisy Jones and the Six – Prime Video, 2022



• A Man Called Ove (theaters, Dec. 25) – First One Book Siouxland selection (2018)

In Swedish author Fredrik Backman’s delightful debut novel, A Man Called Ove, the titular curmudgeon has a heart that’s too big—literally, but also, it turns out, metaphorically. That story is getting the big-screen treatment in the U.S., following the success of a Swedish adaptation that was nominated for a 2017 Academy Award. Ove has been renamed the more-pronounceable Otto in this iteration, which stars Tom Hanks (whose wife, Rita Wilson, is among the producers).



• The Gray Man – Netflix (out now) Based on Mark Greaney’s bestselling book series, The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Netflix’s biggest budget Original Film to date. Action thriller about a veteran CIA operative who’s betrayed by his own agency and forced to become a fugitive.



• My Policeman (Harry Styles – Prime Video, Friday (November 4)

My Policeman is a powerful story of forbidden love fronted by man-of-the-moment Harry Styles as a closeted gay policeman torn between two lovers. The Amazon Original film is based on Bethan Roberts’s 2012 romantic novel of the same name and is coming to Prime Video and cinemas later this year. Also stars Emma Corrin (The Crown), Gina McKee and Rupert Everett.



• The Wonder – Netflix (later this year) Starring Florence Pugh; based on the book, Wonder, by Emma Donoghue (who also wrote Room). The Wonder is a psychological thriller set in Ireland in 1862 and follows the harrowing tale of the ‘fasting girls’, who mysteriously stopped eating but never starved.



• Bullet Train – based on the novel, Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka. Action, comedy, thriller starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock about five assassins aboard a swiftly-moving bullet train who find out that their missions have something in common.