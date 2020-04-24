1  of  3
Breaking News
Panel admonishes S.D. Senate Republican leaders Langer, Greenfield for intoxication COVID-19 update: South Dakota passes 2,000 cases; 10th death reported Noem extends vulnerable population stay-at-home order in Sioux Falls area

Listen to live music from a safe distance at this Saturday’s All Saints Neighborhood Porch Stroll

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

With nearly six weeks under our belts doing this thing we call social distancing and stay-at-home, don’t you just want to get out and have some fun?

Jim Burzynski, with the All Saints Neighborhood Association, shares a very creative way to get you out of the house this Saturday.

And you can listen to a preview of what is in store for this Saturday night’s All Saints Neighborhood Porch Stroll with this performance by Humbletown.

Learn more about Humbletown on their website humbletownband.com

The All Saints Neighborhood Porch Stroll takes place from 4-5 PM on Saturday, April 25th. Find out more about it on here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss