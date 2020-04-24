Listen to live music from a safe distance at this Saturday’s All Saints Neighborhood Porch Stroll

With nearly six weeks under our belts doing this thing we call social distancing and stay-at-home, don’t you just want to get out and have some fun?

Jim Burzynski, with the All Saints Neighborhood Association, shares a very creative way to get you out of the house this Saturday.

And you can listen to a preview of what is in store for this Saturday night’s All Saints Neighborhood Porch Stroll with this performance by Humbletown.

Learn more about Humbletown on their website humbletownband.com

The All Saints Neighborhood Porch Stroll takes place from 4-5 PM on Saturday, April 25th. Find out more about it on here.