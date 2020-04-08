1  of  2
Limited shopping options threatens Easter Bunny success: a local toy store has the answer

I don’t know about you, but waking up early and rushing to find out where the Easter Bunny hid our baskets was both a tradition and something we looked forward to as kids. The recommendation to stay home and only venture out for essential needs may have some of you wondering how you are going to put together an Easter basket. Well, you’re in luck because Nancy Savage with Child’s Play Toys is joining us today to talk about one option so you don’t have to worry about disappointing your kids on Easter morning.

