It’s not often that people decide to rewrite an original work after it’s already been in production. Yet that’s exactly what the cast and crew of Lights Up Productions, “Mystery” have done with their upcoming show at the Orpheum Theater. We’re being joined today by Brent Grosvenor who happens to be Lights Up Productions’ artistic director, writer and actor. He joined us in the studio today to explain what the show is about and what this year’s production may surprise you if you’ve seen it before.

Mystery is a production of Lights Up Productions which is based out of Sioux Falls. This non-profit organization believes that musical theater is one of the best mediums for helping people in that endeavor. You can support their efforts by going to their website to make a donation, that address is lightsup.org. You can also reach them by email at info@lightsup.org.

Performance details

You can catch performances of Mystery as soon as this weekend. The production also runs next weekend. The curtain rises at 7 PM on Friday and Saturday, September 9th and 10th. The show also hits the stage 15th, 16th and 17th. You can also catch a Sunday Matinee at 4 PM on September 11th and 18th. Simply go online to mysterymusical.com to purchase your tickets today.