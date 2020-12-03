Lifescape’s mall walk goes virtual

The COVID-19 Pandemic has led to many changes all around the world. Events here in Keloland are no different. In fact, for the first time ever many community cornerstone events have moved online.

Jessica Wells is the Foundation President with LifeScape and Kathy Hammond is a LifeScape Ambassador.

They’re here today to fill us in on how LifeScape’s Annual Mall Walk is going virtual and explain how you can help them raise money to help further their cause.

Download their coloring pages and Flat Gus here!Download

