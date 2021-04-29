Life with Huntington’s disease

Huntington’s Disease is a genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years. It’s often described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease simultaneously.





Debbie Stadley Augustad’s husband Paul was diagnosed with Huntington’s in 2006 and she is the South Dakota Chapter President of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.



She’s here to tell us more about Huntington’s disease and a walk this weekend that is helping support patients, families and research into this disease that has no cure….yet.