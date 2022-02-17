No one has to tell someone who has just given birth that life postpartum can be an adjustment. You’ve got changes to your body, changes in hormones, and a new person in your life. It can be a struggle to adjust. Thankfully, we had an expert in life postpartum stop by. Renee Forred stopped by the studio today. She is a Doula, Certified Lactation Counselor and Childbirth Educator with Bloom Births. Renee also specializes in being a postpartum doula and helping those who have just given birth see their way out of the struggles and into the fun that parenthood can bloom into.

Postpartum baby blues symptoms