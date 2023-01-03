How are you liking this winter so far? If you’ve been around the KELOLAND block a time or two, you’re probably just zipping up and bearing it. Sort of like this guy here. But if you’re a fairly recent transplant in these parts, you’ve heard all the talk and are probably worried that it can only get worse from here on out.

Our next guests have heard all the complaints about South Dakota’s winter weather. Meteorologists, Brian Karstens and Scot Mundt, are joining us today to give us some insight.

Because while they often get all the blame when lousy weather hits, as it has so often lately, there’s a lot more that goes into making sure we are all prepared for it when the flakes begin to fly.