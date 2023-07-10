Like most people, you probably think of your neighborhood pharmacy as a place to pick up your prescriptions, or that personal care item you ran out of. Yet, if you’ve ever stepped into a Lewis Drug store, you know that prescriptions and products are only part of what they have to offer.



We were joined today by Anita Tigner, who is the Chief Pharmacist with Lewis Drug in Brandon.



She told us more about why Lewis Drug isn’t just product-oriented, they’re also patient oriented.

Lewis has been a trusted neighborhood pharmacy and market leader for nearly 80 years. From expert advice and quick refills to longer hours, and more convenient locations. You can find the neighborhood pharmacy nearest you online at LewisDrug.com. Online prescription refills are available through the RX Local app and your local Lewis pharmacists can give you COVID vaccines, flu shots and offer health screenings to keep you on the road to wellness.