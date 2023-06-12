People who don’t see well know that certain tools can make their lives a little easier. While we’ve come a long way with technology, one area that remains a challenge is getting prescriptions filled. That changes now.

Jordan Breuer is a Doctor of Pharmacy with Lewis Drug.

He stopped by the studio today to explain how Lewis now offers Scriptability prescription labels in their downtown Sioux Falls location that can help people with vision problems avoid medication mix-ups.

Why use scriptability

