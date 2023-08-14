How many bottles of leftover prescription medicine are in your family’s medicine cabinet right now? If the number is one, or higher, you are not alone. The fact is that more than half of people surveyed admit to having unused or expired medications in their homes.



Marshall Julius is a chief pharmacist with Lewis Drug and he joined us to talk about why you should be disposing of those old and leftover medications properly.



Because the last thing any of us want is for those medicines to fall into the wrong hands or pose a danger to the people we care about.

