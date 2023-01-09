Forget the bubbly and the new calendar, one of the most important things that arrived at midnight on New Year’s Eve was the start of a new health insurance year. And if you are already feeling overwhelmed and are putting off that doctor’s appointment or picking up that new prescription, we’ve got some help for you.

Nick Elgersma is a pharmacist at Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls. He joined us to help ease that anxiousness you may be feeling since the start of the new year by schooling us on the difference between deductibles and co-pays, not to mention flexible spending accounts and Medicare.

More from Lewis Drug: Your little one has RSV, now what?

Lewis has been a trusted neighborhood pharmacy and market leader for nearly 80 years. From expert advice and quick refills, to longer hours, and more convenient locations. You can find the neighborhood pharmacy nearest you online at LewisDrug.com. Online prescription refills are available through the RX Local app and your local Lewis pharmacists can give you COVID vaccines, flu shots and offer health screenings to keep you on the road to wellness.