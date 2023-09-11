This winter, when the usual sneezing, wheezing, coughing, and fevers start up, there will be extra protection available for people at high risk from at least one common illness. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV causes mild cold symptoms in most people, but it can lead to hospitalization and even death in older people and babies.



Thankfully, new RSV protections are in place this year. Sara Hicks is a pharmacist with Lewis Drug and is also Lewis’ immunization coordinator.



She joined us today to tell us more about these new options in the fight against RSV, who they can help and why you may want to consider them heading into the upcoming cold and flu season.

