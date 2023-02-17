Most of us get up each day and don’t give a second thought to what we’re going to wear that day, or whether we’ve got the proper outerwear to keep us warm and dry during our commute. That’s why it might be easy to overlook the very real needs of children in our community whose only thoughts involve what they’re going to wear to school that day and whether they’ve got anything to keep them warm and dry on their way to school. Jen McKeown is the vice president of Marketing and Business at Levo Credit Union and Kristin Skogstad is the principal at Garfield Elementary in Sioux Falls. They joined us today to tell us more about Levo Credit Union’s Operation Hope and Caring; and how you can help.

