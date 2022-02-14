One of the cornerstones of Levo Credit Union’s mission is giving back. In fact, the team at Levo Credit Union in Sioux Falls is passionate about the community in which it serves. They make a special effort to volunteer and donate time and resources to local organizations. Giving back means we all benefit.

We’re being joined today by Joey Rotert, from Levo Credit Union; along with Tyler Pederson who is with the Sioux Falls Storm; and Derek Maassen, who is the principal at Hayward Elementary School in Sioux Falls.

They shared with us more about their Night of Hope and Caring and explained how the dollars raised are used to benefit local students. More importantly, they gave us the details on how you can help support their efforts.

Banking with a credit union makes a big difference in your financial life. That's why Levo Credit Union prides itself on being a community-focused, members-first institution.

