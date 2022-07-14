If you like many different types of music, you’re going to want to grab a seat at the Levitt shell for a concert, or three, this weekend in Sioux Falls. That’s because week number seven of the summer concert series features a melodius mixup that will make you want to get up and strut your stuff.



Nancy Halverson, the executive director of Levitt at the Falls, joined us on the couch today.

Nancy Halverson and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

We were also joined by Darius Fitzgerald of The New Respects who will be headlining Saturday night’s concert. He joined us today via Zoom in Denver, Colorado.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

Rolling Stone magazine dubbed The New Respects as a “New Artist You Need to Know”, for their electrifying performance of danceable pop, soul and rock and roll.



Make plans to stake your claim to a seat on the Levitt lawn tonight and listen to the music of Miss Myrna and the Moonshiners, whose music has been described as “a formidable 5-piece swing band from Minneapolis, MN with a fresh sound grounded in early jazz and blues.”



On Friday, The Kris Lager Band takes the stage. Kris is “a Lincoln, Nebraska native based out of Omaha, Kris is an intense and charismatic performer who has traveled across the country honing his craft over the last two decades.”



And we’re wrapping up another weekend of great music on Saturday night with The New Respects. Part of the Levitt National Tour, the group’s irresistible grooves, lush harmonies and musical fusions have previously delighted concertgoers at Levitt venues and Levitt AMP concert sites.



All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for freewill donations. If you’d like to know more about upcoming concerts at the Levitt shell, or how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.