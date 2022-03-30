What are your plans for July 16th? How does spending an electrifying evening listening to the sounds of the danceable fusions of pop, soul, and rock and roll sound?



It sounds pretty good to the woman who joined us on set today. Nancy Halverson is the executive director of the Levitt at the Falls. She gave us the details on how the Levitt National Foundation is bringing some fantastic music to the Levitt lawn this summer.

Levitt at the Falls is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues bring together families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds. If you’d like to know more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls throughout the year, you can learn more online at levittsiouxfalls.org, you can also reach them by phone at 605-271-1560.