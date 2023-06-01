It’s time to get up and shake a tail feather, we’re finally to one of our favorite times of the year: A new season of Levitt at the Falls! Starting tomorrow night you’ll be able to catch a free concert at the Levitt Shell every weekend this summer.



We were joined in the studio by Levitt at the Falls Executive Director, Nancy Halverson. And the 2023 Season opener, Vanessa Collier, joined us via zoom.



They joined us to tell us more about the how Vanessa’s affinity for jazz made her the perfect fit to kick off the season. And Nancy is going to be filling us in on what we can expect from the other acts rounding out the weekend on the Levitt lawn.

Get a preview of Vanessa Collier’s music here: