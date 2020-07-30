Levitt in Your Living Room with Shayna Steele

This weekend’s Levitt in Your Living Room musical guest was born in California, raised in Mississippi, and is a self-proclaimed “American Air Force brat” who grew up all over the world. But it only takes one listen to her truly unique voice, to recognize that she has plenty of technique and the vocal strength of a volcano. Have we gotten you interested yet? Levitt at the Falls Executive Director, Nancy Halverson, is joining us in the studio to tell us more about this weekend’s upcoming Levitt in your Living Room virtual concert on Saturday, August 1st. And the singer songwriter I first mentioned is none other than Shayna Steele. Shayna is living and thriving in New York these days and she is joining us through Zoom. They’re both here to tell us why this weekend’s virtual event is one you don’t want to miss. Welcome.

Take a listen to the music of Shayna Steel.

You can view the full one-hour long Levitt in Your Living Room event featuring Shayna Steele, this Saturday at 7:00 PM on Facebook live. You’ll find the music under @LevittShellSiouxFalls.

If you’d like to more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.