Levitt in Your Living Room with musical guest V the Noble One

The past year, in the wake of COVID-19, has taught us all new ways of doing things. While most of us assumed that the virus would stop the music for the second year of Levitt at the Falls, Executive Director, Nancy Halverson and her staff, pivoted and created the virtual concerts. And all throughout that pivot, you’ve seen Vaney Hariri as the familiar face and engaging host of Levitt In Your Living Room, but this weekend the tables are turned and the host becomes guest as V the Noble One & The Knights Tempo take the stage as the Levitt’s featured artist.

This weekend’s Levitt in your Living Room guest, V the Noble One, is recognized as one of the founding fathers of hip-hop in the Upper Midwest. V’s lyrically layered high energy sound promises both substance and style.



V the Noble One has transcended the culture of music in the Midwest as a member of the trio, The Noblemen, that helped lay the foundation of the genre for many musicians in the area today. V is backed up by The Knights Tempo, a rocking 6-piece band with featured vocalists. Give a listen to V the Noble One.





