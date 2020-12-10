Levitt in Your Living Room with musical guest: Goodroad

Sometimes it’s hard to accept that it has been ten months since the COVID-19 virus brought our world to a standstill.



Yet, almost unbelievably, Levitt at the Falls executive Director, Nancy Halverson, her staff and volunteers have continued to bring us quality musical entertainment nearly every week during the summer season and they have continued their virtual concerts well past when the traditional season was supposed to end.



Levitt in Your Living Room and Levitt in Your Neighborhood events have provided us with a more intimate connection to the artists and they’re doing it again this weekend.

They describe themselves as “just a group of guys who love to play music.” And they play everything from Johnny Cash to Metallica.



Here’s a listen to the band’s lead singer Allen Goodroad for just a sample of what you’ll hear during this weekend’s Levitt in your Living Room virtual concert. Allen, the stage is yours.

You can view the full one-hour long Levitt in Your Living Room event featuring Goodroad, this Saturday at 7:00 PM on Facebook live. You’ll find the music under @ Levitt Shell Sioux Falls.