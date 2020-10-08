Levitt in your Living Room: The Two Tracks

The summer concert season may be over, let’s be honest: there really wasn’t much of a summer concert season thanks to Covid’s social distancing, but that isn’t stopping the music from playing on well into the fall. Nancy Halverson, the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, joins us to tell us more about how Levitt is continuing to bring the concerts to your living room. And the singers/songwriters of “The Two Tracks”, Julie Szewc and Dave Huebner, also join us through Zoom to tell us more about their group and what they’ve got planned for this weekend’s virtual concert.

This weekend’s Levitt in your Living Room guests have been credited with cutting “undeniable grooves in the road of Americana music.” This Sheridan Wyoming quartet bends genres into a sound both unique and immediately familiar, laced with a hint of that “high lonesome” tradition. Whatever you call it, it’s good! Give a listen to “The Two Tracks.”

You can enjoy the full one-hour long Levitt in Your Living Room event featuring The Two Tracks, this Saturday at 7:00 PM on Facebook live. You’ll find the music under @ Levitt Shell Sioux Falls. If you’d like to more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.