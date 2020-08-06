Levitt in Your Living Room Pinks out with musical guest Kings and Associates

The music featured in this weekend’s Levitt in Your Living Room virtual concert spans the Pacific Ocean from Sioux Falls, nearly 9,500 miles to Adelaide, South Australia where this weekend’s guests, Kings and Associates, first set down their musical roots. Levitt at the Falls Executive Director, Nancy Halverson, is here to explain how this unique partnership came to be and what it is taking to span those miles across the ocean to bring the music to your living room on August 8th. Speaking of spanning thousands of miles, that’s exactly what we’re doing courtesy of Zoom today to talk with 2 members of this weekend’s musical guests, Kings and Associates. We’re also talking with Stacy Wrightsman, the executive Director of community relations at Sanford Health about why this weekend’s Levitt in Your Living Room is putting on the pink.

You can view the full one-hour long Levitt in Your Living Room event featuring Kings and Associates, this Saturday at 7:00 PM on Facebook live. You’ll find the music under @levittshellsiouxfalls. If you’d like to more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.