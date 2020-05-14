‘Levitt in Your Living Room’ kicks off this weekend with Kory and the Fireflies

By now, most of us have grown used to our lives being changed by the coronavirus. Social Distancing and stay-at-home recommendations mean we need to be prepared for plans to change with little notice. That’s certainly true for Levitt at the Falls which had started out the year planning for a second season complete with a record 50 music concerts outdoors at the Levitt Shell in downtown Sioux Falls. Like us, Executive Director, Nancy Halverson, and her team have found themselves zigging instead of zagging as they adapt to a new way of bringing us all the great music we have come to expect from Levitt at the Falls after just one season. Nancy joins us in the studio and music artist, Kory Van Sickle of Kory and the Fireflies is joins us via Zoom to explain what this weekend’s first “Levitt in Your Living Room” concert will entail.

We’re only just beginning to celebrate the 2020 season of Levitt at the Falls. As you might expect, the situation is ever-changing. To keep up-to-date with the latest concert developments, monitor their website at levitt siouxfalls.org.

Kory and the Fireflies performance

We just told you all about how Levitt at the Falls is preparing for this weekend’s first-ever Levitt in your Living Room virtual concert. So how about a sneak peek at what you’ll be listening to if you join them online Saturday night? Here are Kory and the Fireflies.

You can view the full one-hour long Levitt Performance of Kory and the Fireflies this Saturday at 7:00 PM on Facebook live. You’ll find them under @Levitt Shell Sioux Falls. If you’d like to more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.

Kory and the Fireflies will also be debuting a new song during this Saturday’s performance called “Good Man”. Make sure you tune in to be one of the firsts to hear the new music!