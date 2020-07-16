Levitt in Your Living Room featuring Ryan McMullan

Levitt at the Falls Executive Director, Nancy Halverson, is joining us in the studio to tell us more about the upcoming Levitt in your Living Room virtual concert on July 18th. And we’re also being joined by the next Levitt in Your Living Room musical guest, Ryan McMullan, who is joining us through Zoom. They’re both here to tell us what we can expect when we tune into this weekend’s virtual event.

He admits to missing potato bread and soda bread when he is out on tour. But he’s thankful that lately he’s been staying close to home and can enjoy what he calls “proper pints” of Guinness with his friends. His music has been described by the BBC as Portaferry, Northern Ireland’s “young answer to Irish music legend, Foy Vance.” Have a listen to Ryan McMullan’s music and decide for yourself.

You can view the full one-hour long Levitt in Your Living Room event featuring Ryan McMullan, this Saturday at 7:00 PM on Facebook live. You’ll find the music under @Levitt Shell Sioux Falls. If you’d like to more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.