Levitt in Your Living Room features Carrie Newcomer this Saturday

If you’re a lover of prairie music–and who isn’t? We do live in the prairie afterall–then you are going to love this weekend’s Levitt in Your Living Room guest. Levitt at the Falls Executive Director, Nancy Halverson, joined us in the studio to tell us more about the upcoming Levitt in your Living Room virtual concert on July 25th. And we were also being joined by the next Levitt in Your Living Room musical guest, Carrie Newcomer, who joined us through Zoom. They joined us to tell us what we can expect when we tune into this weekend’s virtual event.

This weekend’s Levitt in your Living room guest lives in the woods of Southern Indiana with her husband and two shaggy dogs. Yet, it only takes one listen to her music to know that Carrie Newcomer has a deep love for this country and it’s rich heritage. Take a listen for yourself.

You can view the full one-hour long Levitt in Your Living Room event featuring Carrie Newcomer, this Saturday at 7:00 PM on Facebook live. You’ll find the music under @Levitt Shell Sioux Falls. If you’d like to more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.