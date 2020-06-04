Levitt in Your Living Room features Brule

Tomorrow is a very special day for South Dakotans because it’s 605 Day across the state. And what better way to celebrate all that makes living in South Dakota so special than by talking with Paul LaRoche of Brulé, which will be featured in this weekend’s virtual concert. Nancy Halverson, the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls is also joining us in the studio. They’re here to tell us more about why Brulé’s music truly represents the best of South Dakota and its indigenous people as we all celebrate 605 Day.



We’re only just beginning to celebrate the 2020 season of Levitt at the Falls. As you might expect, the situation is ever-changing. To keep up-to-date with the latest concert developments, monitor their website at levittsiouxfalls.org.



So how about a sneak peek at what you’ll be listening to if you join them online Saturday night? Here is a sample of the music of Brulé!

You can view the full one-hour long Levitt Performance by Brule’ this Saturday at 7:00 PM on Facebook live. You’ll find the music under @Levitt Shell Sioux Falls.

If you’d like to more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.