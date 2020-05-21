‘Levitt in Your Living Room’ brings Jackie Venson to this Saturday’s event

Did you happen to catch the inaugural launch of Levitt in your Living Room last Saturday on Facebook Live? If you didn’t, you missed a great evening of music. Thankfully, you’ve got another opportunity and another artist to enjoy this week. Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson joins today in the studio. And this week’s music artist, Jackie Venson, joins is via Live Zoom. They’re here to tell us more about what makes “Levitt in Your Living Room” such a unique opportunity to get up close and personal virtually with Levitt at the Falls’ weekly artists.

We’re only just beginning to celebrate the 2020 season of Levitt at the Falls. As you might expect, the situation is ever-changing. To keep up-to-date with the lates concert developments, monitor their website at levittsiouxfalls.org.

So how about a sneak peek at what you’ll be listening to if you join them online Saturday night? Here is Jackie Venson.