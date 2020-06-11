Levitt in Your Living Room brings Britnee Kellogg

This weekend’s Levitt in Your Living Room virtual concert is the fifth such event on the organization’s summer calendar. And while things may look a little different this year because of the pandemic, Nancy Halverson, the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, knows you are going to be just as entertained by this weekend’s featured artist. This week’s musician is country music singer and songwriter Britnee Kellogg who is joining is live via Zoom from her hometown of Vancouver, Washington. They’re here to tell us more about Britnee’s music and why you sure be sure and tune in for this weekend’s event.

Enjoy a preview of Britnee’s music!

Follow the livestream this Saturday night at 7:00 PM on Levitt Shell Sioux Fall’s Facebook page.