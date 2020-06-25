Levitt in Your Living Room 4th of July concert: East of Westreville

Folk music has resonated with fans for as long as we can remember. Also known as Americana or roots music, the genre consists of bluegrass, gospel, blues, country, Appalachian folk, Cajun, and jug bands. It has also paved the way for other styles of popular genres, including rock and roll and jazz. Levitt at the Falls Executive Director, Nancy Halverson, is joining us in the studio to tell us more about how folk music is being featured in this weekend’s Levitt in your Living Room virtual concert. And we’re also being joined by this week’s musical guest, the members of East of Westreville, Brian and Kaija Bonde, Boyd Bristow and Al Slaathaug, who are all joining us via Zoom. They’re here to tell us what we can expect when we tune in to this weekend’s virtual event.

Here with a sample of their music are the musicians of East pf Westreville, Brian and Kaija Bonde, Boyd Bristow and Al Saalthaug. Just give them a listen and see if you aren’t moved, too.

