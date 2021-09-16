Levitt at the Falls wraps up the 2021 season

Executive Director, Nancy Halverson, joined us on set today to talk about their successful season and what we can expect in Levitt’s off-season, if you can call it that.

Levitt at the Falls is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues bring together families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds. If you’d like to know more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls throughout the year by making a donation, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.