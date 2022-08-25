It’s hard to believe that there are just 9 concerts left in the outstanding Levitt at the Falls summer season. And when you see the lineup of guests for this weekend, you’re going to want to get there early to grab your slice of the Levitt Lawn.



We were joined in the studio today by Levitt at the Falls executive director, Nancy Halverson, and Saturday night’s guest artist, Eliza Blue.



She’s no stranger to KELOLAND, hailing from a ranch in West River country. And she will be one of two headliners this weekend with a KELOLAND connection, though their roots are set in opposite ends of the area.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

