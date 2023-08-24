There are just three weekends left to catch all the fun at Levitt at the Falls, but that doesn’t mean the fun is slowing down.



We were joined in the studio by Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson. She joined us to breakdown everything we can expect from this weekend of concerts.



We were joined via zoom by Joe Coccimiglio and Jake Diab who are two members of Friday night’s headlining band, Autumn Kings.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for freewill donations.

If you’d like to know more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering this season, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.