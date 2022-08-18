If you like to discover new music and new artists, then this weekend’s line-up at Levitt at the Falls is going to be just the ticket. And the best part is: You don’t even need a ticket to enjoy all three artists who will be taking the stage at the Levitt Lawn. From South Dakota Soul stylings, to joyous folk pop, to what has been described as “a guerilla-punk-Balkan-brass band massive like no other”, you are bound to hear something you like. Levitt at the Falls executive director, Nancy Halverson, and singer/songwriter Sophia Beatty, who is performing tonight on the Levitt stage, stopped by to get us up to speed on what’s happening this weekend.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

For a sneak peek at what you’ll hear tonight from Sophia Beatty’s performance, watch the video below.