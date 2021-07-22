This weekend is sure to be another busy one on the Levitt lawn with four concerts planned over three days. And if you’re a little bit country, the weekend’s musical guests are sure to get your foot stompin’. There’s even a special concert for the kids.
Nancy Halverson, the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, is joining us in the studio today to tell us more about this weekend’s artists. And we’re also being joined by Wild Earp the frontman for Saturday night’s band. He’s joining us today through Zoom.
Levitt at the Falls with musical guest Wild Earp
