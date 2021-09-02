Levitt at the Falls with musical guest Tonic Sol -fa

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- Throughout the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has been searching for ways to prevent and cure infection from the virus. Some of these practices-- masking, vaccination and the use of monoclonal antibodies-- have proven effective. Other less conventional methods however have also been proposed including some that, beyond being ineffective, can also be dangerous.

One such unapproved treatment that has been gaining traction is the use of ivermectin, a drug used in the U.S. to treat and prevent parasites in livestock. Ivermectin is not approved or recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of COVID-19 in humans.