There are just two weekends left to get yourself down to the lawn at Levitt at the Falls to spend an evening with for good friends, great food and drink, and a grand old time for all.
Nancy Halverson, the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, is joining us in the studio today, along with Shaun Johnson, the lead singer with Tonic Sol -fa, one of this weekend’s musical acts.
They’re here to tells us more about the Labor Day Weekend lineup and the local talent that will be featured if you set up a chair or throw down a blanket at the Levitt this Friday or Saturday night.
Levitt at the Falls with musical guest Tonic Sol -fa
