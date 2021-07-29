Levitt at the Falls with musical guest The Foxies

Whether you’re a fan of America Roots music, electric-lit alternative rock’n’roll, or the unique rhythms of salsa music, or all three, you are sure to find something to please your ears and get you dancing on the lawn at this weekend’s Levitt at the Falls concerts.



Nancy Halverson, the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, is joining us in the studio today to tell us more about this weekend’s artists. We’re also being joined by Julia Lauren, the lead singer of The Foxies which are playing on Friday night. She’s joining us today through Zoom.

The Foxies have been described as a modern power trio built on thrashing punk energy and the hypnotic pageantry of electronic pop. They’ve already built a loyal following through euphoric live shows and snarling, self-styled recordings, preaching empowerment and sharp-toothed individuality at maximum volume.

You can hear the music of The Steel Wheels tonight at Levitt at the Falls. The Foxies tear up the lawn on Friday night, and the Esencia Latina Band wraps up the weekend of music on Saturday night. It’s all on the lawn at 504 North Phillips Avenue at Falls Park West. All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for Goodwill donations. Come join the fun this summer at Levitt at the Falls.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this week, you should know that the opening acts and lawn activities are scheduled to begin one hour before the main headliner before each event. There will also be food and beverages available, though you *can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, and or blanket with you and your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.