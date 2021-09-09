Levitt at the Falls with musical guest Farwell Angelinas

This weekend, Levitt at the Falls will be wrapping up its third season of bringing a variety of music to the people, building community and encouraging interaction among people of all ages and backgrounds, when the final two concerts of the season take place at the Levitt Lawn on Friday and Saturday night.



Nancy Halverson, the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, is joining us in the studio today to tell us more about this weekend’s artists.



We’re also being joining by Andrea Young one of the members of Friday night’s featured artist, Farewell Angelina. She’s joining us via Zoom.



So has Levitt at the Falls saved the best for last? We’ll let you decide by heading down to the lawn this weekend. Until then, we’ll let Nancy tell us more about both acts who are rounding out the summer season.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, you should know that the opening acts and lawn activities are scheduled to begin one hour before the main headliner before each event. There will also be food and beverages available, though you *can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, and or blanket with you and your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.