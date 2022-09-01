There is no better way to celebrate summer than by setting up a chair, throwing down a blanket, or dancing the night away at Levitt at the Falls. And there is no better time than the present to make those plans because after this weekend’s three concerts on the Levitt stage, you’ve only got one weekend left to make this summer unforgettable! And who better to help us do that than Levitt at the Falls Executive Director, Nancy Halverson, and Saturday night’s hometown favorite, Kory Van Sickle with Kory and the Fireflies. They joined us to tell us more about the musical artists who will be dropping a beat and lighting up the night on the Levitt lawn this week.

Get a sneak peek at what you’ll get to hear from Kory and the Fireflies by watching the video below.