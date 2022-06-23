Even the summer heat can’t scorch the fun on the Levitt lawn this year. In fact, it feels like the Levitt is making up for lost pandemic performances in a big way. Nancy Halverson, the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, and Inez Barlatier, a musician who is performing at the Levitt shell tonight, stopped by the studio. There’s also been a change in the lineup for Saturday night. We introduced you to Inez and got the details for this weekend’s performances.

Make plans to stake your claim to a seat on the Levitt lawn tonight and Listen to the music of the Inez Barlatier. She is a multidisciplinary performing artist of Haitian descent, born and raised in Miami, FL. On Friday morning, there is a special youth and families performance, In Ayiti: Stories and Songs from Haiti, Inez Barlatier celebrates Haitian art and culture through energetic drumming and singing, colorful costumes and traditional dances, folktales and visual art. On Friday night, audiences will be treated to some great jazz courtesy of the Brian Hanegan Quintet which brings together some of the area’s finest musicians for a high-energy jazz experience. On Saturday night, a Sioux Falls-based musician making a name for himself in the Midwest is taking the Levitt stage. Denham’s lyrics have depth, his melodies have moods, and his energy is unmatched.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for freewill donations. If you’d like to know more about the upcoming 2022 season at the Levitt shell, or how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.

Watch the video below to get a sneak peak what you can expect to hear at Inez’s performance.