The fourth of July has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t time to celebrate everything that makes the USA so magical. One of the most obvious is the celebration of our differences in music. And no one knows that better than today’s guests.



We were joined by Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson. She brought along two members of tonight’s headlining act, Ultra Violet Fever, better known as Angela and Shawn Blomberg.



Angela & Shawn joined us to fill us in on how they’re going to be bringing the best Americana Soul to the Levitt Lawn. And Nancy filled us in on all the rest of the weekend’s fun.

Listen to Ultra Violet Fever’s studio performance here:

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for freewill donations.



If you’d like to know more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering this season, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.