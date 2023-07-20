We’re inching closer and closer to the fall, but if you’re starting to feel summer wind down, we have some great news for you. There are still 26 more Levitt at the falls concerts this summer to keep you rocking under the summer sun. Sophie Daly was joined by the Levitt at the Falls Executive Director, Nancy Halverson. Along with Nancy was Tom Buckmiller and Brian Schwager of the The Buckmiller Schwager Band. Tom & Brian broke down their bluesy sound, and Nancy let us know how we can rock the whole weekend.

Listen to The Buckmiller Schwager Band’s studio performance here:

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for freewill donations.



If you’d like to know more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering this season, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.