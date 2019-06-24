Levitt at the Falls week three preview

Here is a sneak peek for what you’ll hear from the four music artists who will take the stage at Levitt at the Falls beginning tomorrow night.

Nancy Halverson is the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls. She’s here with details on the artists and what you can expect during week three.

You should know that the opening acts and lawn activities are scheduled to begin one hour before the main headliner before each event. There will also be food and beverages available, though you can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, and or blanket with you and your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

Levitt at the Falls