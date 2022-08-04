All summer long we’ve been introducing you to the weekend happenings on the lawn With Levitt At The Falls. But, have you ever stopped to wonder, “What is the secret to their amazing concerts?” We were joined by Levitt at the Falls executive director, Nancy Halverson. As well as, 23 Skidoo, Hi-Fi and Flowers who make up The Secret Agency the act taking to the Levitt stage for the final youth and family show of the season. They stopped by to let us know how they engage concert goers to create the ultimate good time.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

Want to hear some of the music by The Secret Agency? Watch the video below.