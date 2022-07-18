Levitt at the Falls is marking a big milestone this week as the 2022 summer season continues to roll on. And if you haven’t made it out to the Levitt lawn this summer, we have only one thing to say about that, “What is taking you so long?” Levitt at the Falls executive director, Nancy Halverson, joined us in the studio and Mike Butterworth, the lead singer of Friday night’s performers, The Nadas, joined us on zoom. They shared what will be happening this weekend at Levitt at the Falls.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30pm. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

Watch the video below for a sneak peek at The Nadas.