Levitt at the Falls: The Claudettes

You can hear more of The Claudettes on the Levitt stage tonight. The RT’s will be the featured artists on Friday night and Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas headline on Saturday at the Levitt. It’s all on the lawn at 504 North Phillips Avenue at Falls Park West. All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for Goodwill donations. Come join the fun this summer at Levitt at the Falls.

If you’d like to know more about the upcoming 2021 season at the Levitt shell, or how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.