Levitt at the Falls: Superior Siren

If you’re headed to the Levitt this week, you should know that the opening acts and lawn activities are scheduled to begin one hour before the main headliner before each event. There will also be food and beverages available, though you can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, and or blanket with you and your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

Tonight be sure to stop by the lawn for a listen to Caleb Johnson and the Ramblin’ Saints; Friday morning at 10 AM, the youth concert features 123 Andres; Friday night, Beautiful Kingdom takes the stage and Saturday, you’ll get your chance to hear Superior Siren live on the Levitt stage. It’s all on the lawn at 504 North Phillips Avenue at Falls Park West. All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for Goodwill donations. Come join the fun this summer at Levitt at the Falls.

If you’d like to know more about the upcoming 20-21 season at the Levitt shell, or how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.

Get a sneak peek at what to expect from Superior Siren by watching the video below.