They were joined by Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson.



Nancy brought along two members of tonight’s headlining act Robert Jon & the Wreck, better known as Robert Burrison and Henry James.



Robert and Henry were here to fill us all in on how they’re going to be bringing their sound to the Levitt Lawn. And Nancy joined us to catch us up on all the rest of this weekend’s fun.

Robert Jon & The Wreck

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for freewill donations.

If you’d like to know more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering this season, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.