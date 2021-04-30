Levitt at the Falls returns to the lawn for 2021 season

The Levitt at the Falls team is actively booking artists and putting safety plans in place to welcome the community back to the Levitt on the Lawn this summer. The 2021 season kicks off on Friday, June 11th and concludes on Saturday, September 11th with free concerts each weekend featuring a dynamic slate of professional musicians presenting music from a variety of genres. The full concert schedule and the line-up of artists to be featured this summer is available online at levittsiouxfalls.org.

If you love live music and enjoy meeting new people who love music, too, Levitt at the Falls needs you! They rely on the time and talent of dedicated volunteers to help the concert season run smoothly and make everyone’s experience a great one. There will be safety protocols in place for re-entry to the lawn, and they need your help to provide a welcoming and safe environment for the community to enjoy free music this summer. You can find out more at levittsiouxfalls.org/volunteer.